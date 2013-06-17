(WXIA) After a six-week investigation, Cherokee County Sheriff's detectives have arrested former officer Shane Ladner, 41, of Canton, for faking his Purple Heart award.



But a former soldier and Holly Springs police officer, Ladner is accused of lying about his Purple Hearts.



Ladner was among the veterans injured when the float they were riding on in a parade in Midland, Texas last year was struck by a train.



Ladner's wife was seriously injured and lost a leg in the same accident.



Ladner has been charged with four counts of theft by deception, one count of false swearing, and one count of false statement to a police officer.



The theft by deception charges are from Ladner receiving a Purple Heart license plate in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.



The US Army says they have no record of form that Ladner presented to obtain his Georgia Purple Heart license plate.



