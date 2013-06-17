(NBC News) A new report shows most parents aren't doing enough to keep up with what their kids are doing online.



The study by internet security firm McAfee found a growing divide between parents and children when it comes to communication about safe online practices.



72-percent of the adults surveyed admitted they lack the time or energy to keep up with their children's activities on the internet.



"They're letting their kids do whatever they want, and they're just assuming that there's no trouble and there's no danger and there's no risks," warns McAfee's Michelle Dennedy.



The advice from online safety experts like Michelle Dennedy is for parents to engage their kids right now, especially because it's summer when young people tend to be less supervised.



"Figure out what the platform is that your child likes. Learn about Snapchat," Dennedy advises. "If your child is on Facebook I think you should start an account of your own. You don't have to be a prolific poster but you should experience the environment a little bit."



Dennedy says the footprints they leave on the internet will follow them well into adulthood.



"Before they meet your child in person, an employer most likely will look at your child's information," she explains.



