A multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 24 westbound in Marion County closed several lanes of traffic.



A large motor home ended up in the median, and rescue workers had to remove the windshield to a vehicle to extract an occupant.



The accident occurred near mile marker 165; traffic is moving slowing in both westbound and eastbound directions, according to the TDOT Smartway website.



Traffic flow is expected to return to normal once the affected lanes are re-opened.