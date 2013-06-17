News
Accident closes part of Interstate 24
Monday, June 17th 2013, 9:54 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 17th 2013, 10:21 am EDT
A multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 24 westbound in Marion County closed several lanes of traffic.
A large motor home ended up in the median, and rescue workers had to remove the windshield to a vehicle to extract an occupant.
The accident occurred near mile marker 165; traffic is moving slowing in both westbound and eastbound directions, according to the TDOT Smartway website.
Traffic flow is expected to return to normal once the affected lanes are re-opened.
