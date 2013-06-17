A multiple-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 24 westbound in Marion County closed several lanes of traffic, which have now re-opened to motorists.



An Allegro RV ended up in the median after the accident, and rescue workers had to remove the windshield to a vehicle to extract an occupant.

Also involved was a 2004 Jeep Wrangler.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tell Channel 3 that both vehicles were traveling west on Interstate 24, when the Jeep ran into a second Jeep that was being towed by the RV.

The collision forced the RV and it's towing payload to jackknife and roll over into the median.

The driver of the RV was transported to Erlanger for treatment; the driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries that did not require a trip to the hospital.

