SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Nissan spokesman released a statement saying 43-year-old Michael Hooper is a maintenance technician who was involved in a fatal accident at the Smyrna vehicle assembly plant.



It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from officials.



"Emergency response authorities are on-site and working to confirm the details of the incident, which occurred in the body assembly area of the plant," according to Justin Saia, manager of Corporate Communications at Nissan North America.



"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the deceased and those affected by this tragedy," Saia said in a statement. "We cannot confirm additional details until affected family members have been notified."



