Bradley County may become one of the first school systems in Tennessee to allow some teachers to arm themselves in the classroom.



Legislation passed this spring allows certain school employees to carry concealed weapons beginning July 1. They must have a handgun carry permit, complete a 40-hour school policing course and have the superintendent's permission.



The policy isn't mandatory but leaves discretion up to local superintendents.



Tennessee's law was written in response to the December school shooting in Newtown, CT In the six months since 20 students and six adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School, some 500 proposed school safety bills have floated around state legislatures across the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.



