According to an affidavit released over the weekend; 39 year-old Thomas Bouch was caught red-handed stealing gasoline from several vehicles.

After a string of back-to-back cases were reported, investigators had a hard time finding the person responsible for leaving many vehicles high and dry.

Their first break came earlier in the week, after a 911 call was placed from a women that said she was watching a man stealing gas from a Tennessee Temple church van.

READ MORE | Suspected serial gas thief arrested

The filed document also revealed the women went outside and asked the man, "Are you siphoning gas?" The suspect replied back "No ma'am" and then continued filling up a second container that was sitting next to him.

The suspect then got into a blue/green Ford Ranger and left with the gas tanks. The complainant wrote down the tag numbers and called police.

READ MORE | Gas thief strikes Brainerd Road Rib & Loin

The same day, police received a call at the Walmart on Highway 153. The victim told police he saw a white male underneath his truck. He asked the man if he'd lost something, to which he replied he found what he was looking for.

He then handed a hose to passenger in a blue/green Ford Ranger and left. The victim took down the tag number and called police.



Investigators called in the two people that claimed they caught Bouch in the act.

They were brought into the police department and asked to view several pictures of potential suspects. They both picked out Thomas Bouch.

READ MORE | Thieves stealing gas from cars in Tennessee Valley