News
Parents didn't know about son-in-law's violent past before he murdered their daughter
Even now, their daughter's body in the grave, the Hales can't say they ever saw any sign that their son-in-law was trouble.
Sunday, June 16th 2013, 11:02 am EDT
Updated:
Sunday, June 16th 2013, 12:22 pm EDT
Even now, their daughter's body in the grave, the Hales can't say they ever saw any sign that their son-in-law was trouble.
Terry Releford took their daughter, Tammy, to church regularly with the pair of elderly women who raised him.
He played Santa Claus during the holidays at a center for people with disabilities.
He attended all of Tammy's doctor visits after they learned she was pregnant.
Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.