Chattanooga Police are investigating a string of vandalism in Hixson.

Police say they started receiving calls around 7 a.m. Saturday in the Bay Pointe subdivision. A homeowner said garbage was spread all over the front lawn and obscene pictures were written with red paint on the top of the their car.

"My son's friend goes to the same school with him and sent text after seeing his brother's car. He said they did the same thing to his car. It's ridiculous," says Scott Austin.



Dispatch says they have now received more than 30 reports of vandalisms.

One garbage bag after another filled with toilet paper, broken tree branches, or newspapers was placed in front of the homes. Another eyesore - the countless light posts placed on top of mailboxes knocked over.

Several homeowners that live along Bay Point Drive say they felt this was a bad prank that went a little too far.

"It's kids out there being stupid probably."

Neighbors said this isn't the first time there neighborhood has been vandalized.