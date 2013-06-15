FORT MYERS, FL (WBBH) Imagine fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and coming face to face with a 30-foot, 50,000 pound whale shark. Now imagine jumping ship, grabbing its fin and riding it.



Nineteen-year-old Chris Kreis of Fort Myers was fishing 30 miles off the Captiva's coast last Saturday when he encountered the world's largest fish species.



"It's massive, it's the size of the boat" Kreis said of the gentle giant.



Kreis jumped in, grabbed the fin and rode the fish for about twenty seconds.



