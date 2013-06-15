A young man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Chattanooga.



Police say they found Edward Duckett, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds to his back, leg, and hand in the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard.



Detectives say Duckett was outside the residence when he and the suspects started firing at each other. Duckett was shot and the suspects fled the scene.



He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

