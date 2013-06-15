Hours before headliner O.A.R. hit the Coca Cola Stage Saturday, thousands of people were downtown for the annual Riverbend Run and Walk where the only music was pumping out of a speaker system.



"We usually have somewhere around 1,500 and 1,700 runners," race director, Keith Johnson says.



The run included a 5k and a 10k that wraps around downtown and the festival grounds.



"It's easy to take your mind off the run and just watch the scenery around you," runner Keith Todd says.

He's using the race to kick start a summer of healthy habits.

"Just decided it was time to get a little exercise and get in shape," says Todd.



The race also includes a one mile lap. That's where we found 85-year-old Jean McHugh Horgan.



"My first race was the day after my 82nd birthday," Horgan says.

Her daughter asked her if she'd consider doing the one mile a couple years ago.

"So I did; I did it in 12 minutes," says Horgan.