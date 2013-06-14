CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A $40 million reconfiguring of Interstate 24 exits in Chattanooga is expected to improve traffic flow and gain better access to the south side of the city.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported the Tennessee Department of Transportation is doing preliminary design and engineering work on the project, although it is not yet funded.

The plan includes a new parallel connector along I-24 to simplify interchanges at South Broad, Williams and Market streets.

Chattanooga businessman Mike Mallen, who is trying to redevelop industrial sites where U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry once stood, calls the proposal a game-changer.