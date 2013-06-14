A six-year-old boy has died more than a week after being found face-down in a pool.

It happened Friday afternoon at the McKee Employee Recreation Center in the Collegedale community of Hamilton County.

Six-year-old Jessie Reeves was found face down and unresponsive.



"She assisted getting the child to the pool deck where he was unresponsive. They administered CPR and called 911," said Mike Gloekler, the communications and public relations manager for McKee.



Collegedale police took over CPR when they to the rec center on Apison Pike. Then an ambulance rushed the boy to Erlanger's Children's Hospital.



The woman who found the child was not a lifeguard. Tennessee law only requires pools at least 1,800 square feet to have one. This pool isn't that big.



"The Tennessee Department of Health establishes the rules for when you do or do not need a life guard. Based on our pool's size, the criteria is if there's going to be times with no lifeguard, it needs to be posted, and the diving board needs to be removed. Those conditions were both met," Gloekler said.



He also said the pool asks that an adult supervises young children. He told us a McKee employee took the victim to the pool as a guest.

The rec center is part of a 40-acre facility on McKee Foods Corp. property. The area is frequented by employees and their families regularly. It includes outdoor walking trails, softball and volleyball facilities and outside and indoor swimming pools.



He said McKee takes this incident very seriously. "Anytime that there's an accident like this, either here at the MERC, or at one of our McKee plants, we certainly will take a look at what the situation was, does something need to be done differently in the future, and all that will remain under investigation," Gloekler said.



He told Channel 3 this was the first incident of its kind at the MERC.