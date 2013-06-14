BREVARD COUNTY, FL (WESH) - A simple traffic stop led to the arrest of one of America's most wanted men in Brevard County, Florida.



Dashcam video shows the arrest.



"Brett Bowyer, why did you lie to me?" the arresting officer is heard saying on the video.



Officials said Bowyer gave a Florida Highway Patrol trooper a false name but was identified using a handheld fingerprint scanner.



After Bowyer gave the trooper the wrong name, the trooper ran a mobile fingerprint test. Troopers said the man's nervous behavior tipped them off.



The test showed that Bowyer was sought by federal agents. Brett Bowyer is wanted in West Virginia for child pornography.



Bowyer, a high school counselor in Princeton, W.Va., pleaded guilty to charges in 2010 but fled before he was sentenced, according to "America's Most Wanted."



A Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Bowyer for failing to move over for a Brevard County deputy about 10:40 a.m.



FHP officials said Bowyer gave the trooper a false name but was identified using a handheld fingerprint scanner.





Bowyer has been on the run since 2010, according to officials.



Read more at WESH's website.

