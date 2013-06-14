(Times Free Press) - A third man has plead guilty to an involvement in a conspiracy against a woman who blew the whistle on a local judge.



Clifford "CJ" Joyce plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. Federal court in Rome, Ga.



Federal prosecutors presented evidence today that Joyce was a middle man in the plan to get Angela Garmley arrested.



Garmleys compliant that former Judge Bryant Cochran solicited her for sex in his chambers launched a state ethics investigation last year that lead to the judges resignation.



