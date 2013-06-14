News
3 people arrested on their way to Bonnaroo for various drugs
Friday, June 14th 2013, 7:35 am EDT
Updated:
Friday, June 14th 2013, 11:05 am EDT
Three people from New York, on their way to Bonnaroo, are now on their way to jail.
The three were arrested headed to Bonnaroo, the multi-day music and arts festival held annually in Manchester, TN.
In Franklin County, Huntland, TN police stopped a 2011 Mazda SUV for speeding on Main Street.
While talking to the occupants officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Searching the vehicle, officers found more than 21 ounces of marijuana, Psilocybin mushrooms, hash oil, and more than $2,000 in cash.
The two males and one female face felony drug charges. The 2011 Mazda SUV they were driving was also seized as part of the investigation.