Three people from New York, on their way to Bonnaroo, are now on their way to jail.

The three were arrested headed to Bonnaroo, the multi-day music and arts festival held annually in Manchester, TN.



In Franklin County, Huntland, TN police stopped a 2011 Mazda SUV for speeding on Main Street.



While talking to the occupants officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Searching the vehicle, officers found more than 21 ounces of marijuana, Psilocybin mushrooms, hash oil, and more than $2,000 in cash.