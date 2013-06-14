Good Friday! Now THIS is more like it!

The front yesterday did bring isolated severe storms that produced some wind damage primarily in North Georgia where some trees were blown over.

Behind the front, we will enjoy weather that will be a little bit cooler, and a little bit drier than the past week or so. Those two factors will combine to give us a very comfortable day. Highs today will be in the mid 80s, about 5 degree cooler than yesterday.

The drier air will be measured by lower dew points. Dew point values have been in the mid 60s. They will be in the upper 50s today. The dew point is one good way to measure the amount of moisture in the air.

Saturday will be just as nice with high pressure keeping skies clear, and highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will stay in check, so it will be another nice day.

Sunday, another front will be approaching and that will cause the high pressure to move east which will allow moisture to stream back in. Look for increasing clouds and humidity values as highs reach about 90 degrees.

Sunday night into Monday the front will slowly plod through bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area through Tuesday.

Drier air will move in again mid week. Highs all next week will hover around the average, in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday:

8am... Sunny, 65

Noon... Sunny, 80