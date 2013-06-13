News
Semi carrying cows crashes on Hwy 153; northbound lanes closed
Thursday, June 13th 2013, 9:20 pm EDT
Updated:
Friday, June 14th 2013, 5:49 pm EDT
A semi truck carrying cows crashed on Highway 153 Thursday night.
It happened at the intersection of Hamill Road, just before 7:30 p.m.
Police spokesperson Nathan Hartwig says none of the cows were thrown from the trailer, but several were killed.
Hartwig says two men were taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
The northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was being rerouted to Hamill Road.