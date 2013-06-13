A semi truck carrying cows crashed on Highway 153 Thursday night.

It happened at the intersection of Hamill Road, just before 7:30 p.m.

Police spokesperson Nathan Hartwig says none of the cows were thrown from the trailer, but several were killed.

Hartwig says two men were taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was being rerouted to Hamill Road.

 