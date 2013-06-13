Tens of thousands of people are making their way to Manchester, TN for the Bonnaroo music festival.

The Bonnaroo festival grounds become Tennessee's seventh largest city overnight with 80,000 people camping together on one big farm.

"That's how many? 80,000? It will be crazy!" said 18-year-old Ana Petropavlovsky. She and her five friends make the 14-hour trip from New Jersey for their first Bonnaroo festival.

READ MORE | The Top 10 must-see acts at Bonnaroo



Channel 3 met with Petropavlovsky at the Monteagle exit, just 25 miles from Manchester. Their Monteagle pit stop provides the last chance to use a real bathroom in four days. It's also a chance to stock up on packs of bottled water and other essentials.

They represent the younger generation of music lovers.

And then there's Greensboro native Mike Menz.

"Just live music. I love live music. It's a lot better sounding than an mp3 file," Menz said.

Menz is ready for his third Bonnaroo. This year he's bringing his RV and in tow: his 17-year-old son with six friends. It's an entourage of seven teens.

Channel 3 asked him if this qualifies as "coolest dad of the year."

"Well my children would disagree!" he laughed.

Bonnaroo begins Thursday and ends Sunday night.