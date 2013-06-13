CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Updated Mon June 17, 2:25 p.m. Mark Smith, longtime assistant principal at Howard High School, has been named principal of Tyner Middle Academy. He replaces Wendy Jung, who has accepted a position with the Teachers Development Group.



Zac Brown will be named the new principal of Howard High School, succeeding Paul Smith. Brown has been principal of East Ridge High School since 2010. He worked in Rhea County Schools before coming to Hixson High as an assistant principal in 2008. Superintendent Rick Smith was unavailable to comment, but a formal announcement is expected by early next week.

It had been reported that a wide search was underway for Howard's next principal, and that officials might recruit a principal from outside the district, as had been the case last year when Uras Agee was brought in from Georgia to take the principal's post at Brainerd High. But, the source said, "Zac's name kept coming up, and he's the right man for the job."



Smith, who was principal at Howard for the past six years, resigned recently to take a position as Public Safety Coordinator for the City of Chattanooga.

Brown, who is 34, began his career in education as a math teacher and wrestling coach at Rhea County High School in 2001. In 2002 he joined the Chattanooga State Technical Community College as an adjunct math professor. He was promoted to assistant principal at Hixson High School in 2008. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Bryan College, an Educational Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University and a Masters of Arts in Mathematics Education from Western Governors University in Utah.

