The Athens Parks Foundation announces they will have a fireworks display on July 4th.

Three sponsors, Athens Insurance, Denso, and Dynasty Spas along with the community helped meet the $18,000 goal for the fireworks display.



Austin Fesmire, Director of Parks and Recreation said in a press release that the best phone call he made this week was to Pyro Shows telling them to load the truck for Athens.

Usually, more than 15,000 people watch the fireworks show, which is more than the population of the city of Athens.

The fireworks display will be held July 4th at Athens Regional Park.

