One killed in Murray County crash
One person has been killed in a crash in Murray County Wednesday night.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 225 and Spring Place Smyrna Road.
Details are limited, but a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol says only one car is involved.
Troopers are finishing the investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.
