NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The heat is on and the humidity is up.

Wednesday temperatures were hot across Tennessee, but the National Weather Service put the Fayetteville area under a heat advisory. Heat indexes - the effect of temperature and humidity combined - could reach 105 degrees along the Alabama border.

Forecasters urged all state residents to stay hydrated, try to keep out of the sun and take frequent breaks if working outside.

Hot and humid conditions increase the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Noon temperatures were in the low 90s in Memphis and Nashville and the upper 80s in Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities.