Crime Stoppers and Chattanooga Police are asking for information regarding a South Howell Avenue burglary.



Police say the burglars pried the screen open and broke out the back window of the home on May 10.



Once inside, the burglars took property and left through the broken window.



The suspects are two young slim built black males. One male was wearing a white hat, white shirt, white shorts, and dark shoes. The other male was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.



If you have any information on this burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.

