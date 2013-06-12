Volkswagen is giving a rare look inside its Chattanooga assembly plant.

The German automaker is making a $600 million commitment to researching new technology and environmental practices to reduce its carbon footprint.

It's part of a campaign called "Think Blue."

part of the plan includes Volkswagen's solar park, which is the largest in Tennessee and supplies more than 10 percent of the plant's power.

It also includes VW's energy efficient processes inside the assembly and paint shops.