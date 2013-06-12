ROME, GA (WXIA) A 43-year-old father is in critical condition after diving in a creek to save a young child.



Michael Patterson is in intensive care at a Rome hospital. His family says he has three broken bones in his neck. His mother says Patterson has lost the use of his legs and has some paralysis in one arm.



"Maybe it will make our faith stronger," said Vicki Jones. "That's how we're making it."



Patterson and his 9-year-old son were leaving Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart when they heard screams.



A 4-year-old child had slipped into water over her head. Patterson dove in to save her and hit bottom. Despite the injuries to his neck and back, he somehow managed to get the child to safety.



