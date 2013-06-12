Four teenagers were arrested after police say they caused thousands of damage in vandalism and burglarized Cleveland Middle School.



Police say between 2 and 3 a.m. Wednesday, three people broke into Cleveland Middle School. One person was left outside as a lookout.



Officials say the suspects vandalized around $10,000 in school property and stole thousands worth of property from the school, mainly in computer equipment.

Investigators tracked a lead stemming from a traffic stop that happened around 3:49 a.m. the same morning. The information led officers to a home on Navaho Drive. Investigators determined individuals at the home were involved.



The suspects, Dakota Norwood, 18, Jordan Miller, 18, Samuel Hazleton, 18 and one male juvenile, were taken to Cleveland Police Department where they confessed. They also confessed to burglarizing Cleveland High School.



The vandals will be charged with burglary, theft over $10,000 and vandalism over

$10,000.

