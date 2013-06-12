All Jeffery Turner wanted to do was avoid eating cold hot dogs. But that didn't fly at the Motel 6, he said Tuesday.

Turner's been staying at the Williams Street motel for about a week since he and 240 of his elderly or disabled neighbors were barred from their homes at Patten Towers, which caught fire two weeks ago.

Turner, 54, was one of the less unlucky ones. There are still an estimated 40 Patten Towers residents who haven't been located and provided with a place to sleep by PK Management, the company that owns the 11-story Section 8 housing project downtown.

Now, Turner is in the less lucky group.