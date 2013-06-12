News
Study: Tennessee fourth-most charitable state
Finally, Tennessee has landed in the top 5 of a national list that for positive reasons.
According to a CNN breakdown of figures from the Chronicle of Philanthropy, Tennessee ranks fourth nationally in terms of percentage of income that residents give to charity annually, at 6.6 percent.
Utah is the most charitable in that regard, with residents of the Beehive State giving 10.6 percent of their income, on average, to charity.
Mississippi and Alabama were second and third at 7.2 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively, while South Carolina rounded out the top 5 at 6.4 percent.
