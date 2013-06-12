CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga's soccer team is asking fans to not wear the team colors at their home game tonight. Instead, they want fans to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness. Chattanooga FC is calling for a "PinkOut" Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 pm (EDT) at Finley Stadium versus rival Knoxville Force.

The Club is asking everyone to bring their friends and attend Saturday's game dressed out in pink—to "Pink Out" the stadium. If you don't have any pink gear, you can buy some pink fan gear at the game.

Joining in the Pink Out will be the Chattanooga FC team. They will be wearing special edition Pink Out uniforms just for this game. The jerseys from the Pink Out game will be auctioned off during the game to the highest bidders, with the proceeds going to benefit the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center. After the jerseys are cleaned an autographed, they will be delivered to the winning bidder.

Representatives from the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center will be on hand to share information about prevention and care, and Chattanooga FC Academy girl players will be there to encourage everyone to "Kick Cancer Like a Girl."

Tickets are $5 and parking is free in the North lot. Help Chattanooga FC help the MaryEllen Locher Breast Cancer Center.