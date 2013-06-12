Sixteen-year-old GA girl dies while 'car surfing' on vehicle hood
DAWSONVILLE, GA (AP) - Authorities say a Dawson County teenager has been killed while riding on the hood of a moving vehicle in a stunt known as "car surfing."
Law officers say 16-year-old Anna Hawkins was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, when the driver of the car lost control on a curve on Couch Road. She died when being taken to Northside Hospital-Forsyth.
Georgia State Patrol Post spokeswoman Robin Stone said the 16-year-old driver, whose name wasn't released, was traveling at an excessive rate of speed.
The Times of Gainesville reports (http://bit.ly/11yxDXQ) that Hawkins was a rising junior at Dawson County High School. She played on the girls' varsity soccer team her freshman and sophomore years.
Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com
