DAWSONVILLE, GA (AP) - Authorities say a Dawson County teenager has been killed while riding on the hood of a moving vehicle in a stunt known as "car surfing."

Law officers say 16-year-old Anna Hawkins was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, when the driver of the car lost control on a curve on Couch Road. She died when being taken to Northside Hospital-Forsyth.

Georgia State Patrol Post spokeswoman Robin Stone said the 16-year-old driver, whose name wasn't released, was traveling at an excessive rate of speed.

The Times of Gainesville reports (http://bit.ly/11yxDXQ) that Hawkins was a rising junior at Dawson County High School. She played on the girls' varsity soccer team her freshman and sophomore years.

