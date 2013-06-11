Hope for Athens Fourth of July fireworks
City leaders in Athens say there's a chance the Fourth of July fireworks show will go on.
Last week, the city announced they would have to cancel the show due to a lack of sponsorship. Since then, someone donated $4,200.
Organizers say if they can raise $18,000 by June 16 --that's just five days away-- they can still put on a show.
"People are expecting this great fireworks show, and people have started to chip in and are, I believe, the citizens of Athens/Mcminn County are going to make this happen," says Austin Femeyer with Athens Parks and Recreation.
The city is accepting donations. You can contact organizers by phone or email.
Usually, more than 15,000 people watch the fireworks show, which is more than the population of the city of Athens.