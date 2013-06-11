City leaders in Athens say there's a chance the Fourth of July fireworks show will go on.

Last week, the city announced they would have to cancel the show due to a lack of sponsorship. Since then, someone donated $4,200.

Organizers say if they can raise $18,000 by June 16 --that's just five days away-- they can still put on a show.

"People are expecting this great fireworks show, and people have started to chip in and are, I believe, the citizens of Athens/Mcminn County are going to make this happen," says Austin Femeyer with Athens Parks and Recreation.



The city is accepting donations. You can contact organizers by phone or email.