A Knoxville man was arrested in Bradley County when officials found a large amount of marijuana and pills in a vehicle he was in.



Deputies say Shevin Fisher was a passenger in a car that was pulled over Monday. The vehicle was reported speeding and changing lanes without a signal.



Deputies searched the vehicle and found seven pounds of marijuana and 60 hydrocodone pills. Fisher claimed ownership of the drugs.



Fisher is charged with possession of schedule two and six narcotics for resale.



Fisher was previously arrested in January on similar charges.

