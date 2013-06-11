An exhibit in Dalton is offering tourists a chance to tour a life size replica of the Old Testament sanctuary that Moses built.



Messiah's Mansion is a traveling exhibit is operated by the staff and students of Oklahoma Academy in Harrah, Oklahoma.



Tour guides, ranging from teens to those in their mid 20's, offer free 75 minute tours of the structure.



"Each element in the tabernacle had deep significant meaning to the Hebrew people and this tour will bring each symbol to life," according to the Messiah's Mansion website.



Messiah's Mansion will be at 300 S Tibbs Road in Dalton from June 8-16. Free tours of the Messiah's Mansion exhibit will run from 12:30 to 6:00 Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 7:30 on Saturday and Sunday.