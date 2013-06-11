Chattanooga Police are looking for a man who robbed the Kankus Express on Highway 58 Monday night and pointed a gun at a police officer.



Police say around 11 p.m., Officer Dewayne Prater observed a robbery in progress at the store on the 4400 block of Highway 58.



The suspect was armed with a gun and pointed it at the clerk, demanding money. Officer Prater confronted the suspect, who pointed the gun at him.



Prater fired several rounds at the suspect who fled in a vehicle. He was described as a black male, 5'11" tall and medium build. He was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes, and was wearing a Halloween mask.



No injuries were reported.

