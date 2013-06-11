MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - The Memphis Police Department has suspended an officer for social media statements deriding the Ku Klux Klan.

The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/11cibRA ) reported the FBI was monitoring social media during a March 30 rally by the white supremacist group in Memphis and saw tweets from Officer Brian Hall's personal account. The agency reported what it found to the city police department.

One of the tweets offered rocks for sale at the Klan rally. Hall was not working that day.

A summary of a May 10 disciplinary hearing for Hall concluded his tweets could have compromised the safety of the demonstrators, the public and the police.

The newspaper reported the 30-year-old Hall could not be reached for comment. He was suspended for 10 days without pay.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com