A Bradley County teacher who was charged with having inappropriate relations with a student pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced Monday.



Christie David, 32, was indicted on charges she had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old former student of Walker Valley High School.

Investigators began looking into the case in late September. Christie surrendered on sexual battery charges in October.

David pleaded guilty to sexual battery, the least offensive of sexual offenses. A judge sentenced her to one year but suspended the sentence and ordered her to register with the state of Tennessee as a sex offender.