A Dalton man is facing murder charges Monday, after investigators said he ran another man down with his car.

It all started at McDonald's on East Walnut Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Whitfield County deputies say that's where an argument among three people broke out.

The fight carried over to a home on Gay Street, where the victim was run over and killed.



Those who live on Gay Street say it's typically a safe place, and they couldn't believe it when they heard about the crime.

Channel 3 also met a man who knew the victim for years. He said he was a family man who was very well liked.

Tire marks and crime scene flags are all that remain after 54-year-old Horace Morgan was run over in his own front yard on Gay Street.

Neighbors said they're shocked by the news.



"I can't believe it, I live right there at the end of the street," neighbor, Matty Torres said. "What is it, a hundred meters from here? I had no idea."



The suspect is 47-year-old Frank Bozzie.

Police said a man and woman staying at the victim's home went to a nearby McDonald's, just after 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Bozzie is the woman's ex-boyfriend. He showed up and the three got into an argument.

It carried on back to the home, where Morgan told Bozzie to get off his property.



That's when police said Bozzie intentionally ran him over and killed him.

Hoyt Lance said he's known Morgan for years. He said he's devastated at the loss of his friend.



"I think that's messed up when you got to take a vehicle to run over somebody," Lance said. "I mean, what was done up there was done. It should have been left at that. A man should have never come to another man's house."



Lance said Morgan, also known as Ricky, left behind three kids and his dog.

He said Morgan's wife died a few months ago.



"Ricky didn't have a whole lot of stuff," Lance said. "His animals and his kids, everybody loved him. Just like I said, he has his ins and outs like everybody else, but he was a good person. He was a real good person."



Torres said Morgan hasn't lived on the street for more than a few months. He just met Morgan a couple days ago while helping him jump his car battery.



"I told him I live right down the road and that I was there if he ever needed help, ever," Torres said. "He said 'yeah I'll keep that in mind'. That's sad, very sad."

Frank Bozzie is being held in the Whitfield county jail without bond.