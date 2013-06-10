Friends of the Festival are now in damage control mode after CeeLo Green's performance at Riverbend this year.



Local organizers say they've received dozens of calls and emails, complaining about his appearance Saturday night.



Friends of the Festival said they have been trying to get him to perform for two years but his fee was to high then. They also made the Grammy Award-winning artist sign a contract that included a 'no profanity' clause.



The festival coordinators said CeeLo showed up 45 minutes late and started drinking tequila shots on stage.



Amy Morrow, Director of Public Relations for the Friends of the Festival said, "He dropped his pants at the end of the night. We were very disappointed. We talked to his management and agreed on a PG show and we were upset."



Friends of the Festival is standing behind their decision to bring CeeLo Green on board this year and felt his background and discounted price made him the perfect choice.



Chip Baker said, "I don't approve of the language he used but he is a good performer."



The talent buyer responsible for confirming acts to perform at Riverbend said, "We don't ban any artist from ever playing in Chattanooga. We will not invite him to return."