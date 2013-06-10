NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Wildlife biologists say a fungal disease that affects snakes has spread to Tennessee.

The malady can interfere with a snake's vision and, in some cases, can deform a snake's head, making it difficult for it to feed.

WPLN radio reported the fungus has been found in Tennessee only on timber rattlesnakes.

Wildlife biologists in Tennessee say they know of 2 fungal cases in rattlers and they know one is still alive because they tagged it with a radio transmitting device.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency discourages people trying to capture venomous snakes, but asks that if anyone finds a dead snake that appears deformed that the finder report it.

Infected snakes have also been found in Illinois, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Illinois has seen multiple deaths of infected snakes over the last several years.