Good Monday. After a few morning showers, we will see some sun coming out midday, which could fuel a few isolated storms this afternoon.



We have a weak front passing through this morning. That is the source of the early rain. After the front passes through, we will still have enough of an unstable atmosphere behind the front that will combine with the daytime heating to produce a few isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.



Tuesday and Wednesday will both be rain free, but lots of heat and humidity will be pouring in. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and moisture levels will be high with dew points in the mid to upper 60s (anything over 60 is pretty muggy).



A weak trough of low pressure will move through Thursday bringing a decent chance of showers or storms.



Dry, slightly cooler weather will settle in Friday with highs in the upper 80s.



For the weekend, get ready for heat and humidity, but for once we will see no rain in the forecast either Saturday or Sunday!



David Karnes



Monday:

8am... Scattered Showers, 68

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 78

5pm... Isolated Storms, 85