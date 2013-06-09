Riverbend organizers say Grammy award-winning singer CeeLo Green will never be invited back to perform on the Coca-Cola Stage.

Organizers with Friends of the Festival say a number of festival-goers are complaining about the singer's foul language during Saturday night's performance on the main stage.

Executive Director Chip Baker tells our partners at the Times Free Press "it's safe to say he won't be coming back." Baker has not returned Channel 3's request for a response.

Green's unedited version of his hit song "Forget You" features explicit lyrics.

"This was something we had covered with his agency, that we were a family festival and that we didn't want that to happen," Baker told the Times Free Press. "That is something we do our very best to curtail."

This story has prompted quite the discussion on our Facebook page. Join in and remember your comments may be used on the air.