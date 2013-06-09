News
TWRA investigates boating accident
Sunday, June 9th 2013, 4:47 pm EDT
Updated:
Sunday, June 9th 2013, 5:20 pm EDT
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating a boating accident in Hamilton County.
Dan Hicks, a spokesperson with the TWRA, says they are investigating an incident involving capsized boats.
The boats capsized near the Privateer Yacht Club just before 3 p.m.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Police are still on the scene and information is scarce at this time.
