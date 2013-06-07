A former Chattanooga businessman will serve jail time.



A judge sentenced Greg Austin to two years in prison.

Austin was ordered to spend six months in jail and be under supervised probation for the remainder of his sentence.

His attorneys appealed to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, but the request was denied.

Austin admitted to paying a 17-year-old girl to have sex with him in front of a 13-year-old.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated statutory rape.