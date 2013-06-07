CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Former Lady Vol basketball great and local high school star Brittany Jackson will join Channel 3 this season for its award-winning Friday Night Football program.



Brittany Jackson graduated from the University of Tennessee where she was a four-year starter for the UT Lady Vols women's basketball team under the legendary Pat Summitt from 2001-2005, helping her team reach the Final Four all four seasons and the National Championship games in 2003 and 2004.

"People may wonder why I'm doing a show about football," Jackson said.

"If there is anything playing at the highest level taught me it is the importance of fans to the game. I look forward to bringing that fan experience to Channel 3 viewers with its 'Fan Cam' segment."



Jackson was 3 time All-state while playing for Bradley Central High School. She was named Miss Basketball in 2001.

She has been active in a number of community service outreach efforts including; the American Cancer Society, Knoxville's Promise, The Race for the Cure, and the Boys & Girls Club. She runs the Brittany Jackson Basketball Academy in Bradley County. Jackson also organizes an annual celebrity basketball tournament to raise money for the Pat Summitt Foundation, which helps find a cure for Alzheimer's.