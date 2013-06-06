Fire breaks out at a local factory Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Nu Foam Products around 3:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Fire Department says it reportedly began in the "looper area" where foam is cut into blocks.

Employees attempted to put out the fire, but were unsuccessful and called 911.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the blaze.

No one was injured.

The fire department says the foam is petroleum based, making it very flammable.

The cause is under investigation.