A 30-year-old Cleveland, TN, man was sentenced this morning to 33 years in federal prison for making and downloading child pornography.



Police first searched Jerry Ray Tyler Jr.'s home last year after tracing his computer's identification number to known child pornography websites.



Officers retrieved hard drives and a phone containing graphic images of child pornography, some of which depicted young girls in Tyler's bedroom.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.



