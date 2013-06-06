O.A.R. headlines Riverbend's final night
The 2013 edition of the Riverbend Festival concludes tonight, as O.A.R. takes the Coke Stage.
Afterwards, the traditional fireworks show signals the end of Riverbend until 2014.
Acts this year span a wide range of musical tastes and styles, from CeeLo Green, fresh from his time on NBC's "The Voice" to southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The side stages offer widely differing music and artists as well. Some fans prefer the "smaller" venues like the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Stage or the Unum Stage.
WRCB has devoted a special section of the WRCBtv.com website to Riverbend, with a master schedule and artist profiles.
Some fans prefer to watch and enjoy Riverbend from the Tennessee River, which dodges some of the traffic and crowd issues, but presents some problems of its own.
This year, due to the United States budget sequestrations, the Chickamauga Lock will be unstaffed between 3:00am and 7:00am, so boaters going up-river should plan accordingly.
Several streets in the downtown area will be closed for the festivial.
Pins, used for general admission to Riverbend, are $45 after June 7. One-night wristbands are available at the entry gates for $26 each night.
The gates open every night of the festival at 5:00 p.m.
Attendees cans send pictures to pix@wrcbtv.com