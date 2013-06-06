LAFAYETTE, WALKER CO., GA (WRCB) - A recruitment fair will be held in North Georgia Thursday.

The Lafayette Career Center will help a staffing company, Express Employment Professionals, fill a number of manufacturing jobs in Dade, Walker, and Catoosa counties.

The recruitment will be held from 1:00-3:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Housing Authority on South Oak Street.

Applicants with a resume should bring it and be prepared to interview and fill out company applications.