Job fair is being held in North Georgia
Looking for a job? A job fair is being held in Lafayette.
Thursday, June 6th 2013, 9:23 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 6th 2013, 9:25 am EDT
LAFAYETTE, WALKER CO., GA (WRCB) - A recruitment fair will be held in North Georgia Thursday.
The Lafayette Career Center will help a staffing company, Express Employment Professionals, fill a number of manufacturing jobs in Dade, Walker, and Catoosa counties.
The recruitment will be held from 1:00-3:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Housing Authority on South Oak Street.
Applicants with a resume should bring it and be prepared to interview and fill out company applications.